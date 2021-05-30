JAKE TO SUFFIELD
North Andover three-sport captain (football, basketball, lacrosse) Jake Wolinski will be doing a post-grad year at Suffield Academy.
DIVISION 1 OFFERS
There have been some impressive basketball scholarship offers recently including Central Catholic freshman Ashley Dinges of Haverhill (UNH) and Brooks sophomore Kendall Eddy of Haverhill (Monmouth).
WEB GEM
Love the @methuensports twitter, which included this recent gem: “Luis Tejada hit a HR into the Tennis Courts (we believe first time since Eric Lacroix MHS ‘12).” A few days later the slugger did it again.
NCAA BOUND
Bates senior captain John Rex of Andover earned all-league recognition in three events: hammer, 1st, 191-6; shot put, 2nd, 47-3; and discus, 3rd, 140-11. He’s competing at the Division 3 NCAAs this weekend.
RPI RECRUIT
Congrats to Methuen High’s Isabel Putnam, who will be playing her college field hockey at prestigious RPI. Putnam was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie in the fall.
HAVERHILL CONNECTION
Hall of Fame Washington Post baseball writer Tom Boswell is retiring after 52 years. He’s married to Wendy Gorevitz Boswell, the stepdaughter of the late Haverhill baseball legend Sheik Karelis, a longtime local jeweler.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Windham soccer twins Jack and Logan Runde (16 today), Haverhill track’s Brendan Whelan (18 today), Haverhill track coach Mike Maguire (55 Tuesday), and North Andover gymnast Lindsay Neyman (16 Wednesday).
CULINARY DELIGHTS
Add to the All-Name Team Fairfield University men’s basketball player Supreme Cook and Maryland lacrosse’s Nick Grill.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
