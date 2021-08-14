HNIB ALL-STARS
Mia Langlois of Windham and Kristina Allard of Kingston led their squad to its second straight Hockey Night in Boston title. Langlois scored the game winner late in the title game. The future Northeastern teammates both made All-Tourney and HNIB All-Stars.
CENTRAL MOURNS
Condolences to Central Catholic football coach Chuck Adamopoulos, whose mother, Desi, 89, of Groveland, died Aug. 10. “Coach Desi” was the wife (Arthur) and mom (Chuck) of Hall of Fame football coaches. She was a longtime teacher in the Pentucket district. Visiting hours are Monday 5-7 p.m. at Farmer & Sons Funeral Home in Bradford.
FLANAGAN TRANSFERS
Promising 5-foot-11 basketball player Ella Flanagan has transferred from North Andover High to St. Mark’s School in Southboro. She will be repeating her sophomore year.
LOOKING GOOD
If you see local referee/Commonwealth Motors Christmas Tourney exec Rich Napolitano you may notice quite a difference. Congrats as he’s lost a whopping 50 pounds in the last four months.
NEW SPORT
Ex-BC and University of San Diego basketball player Chris Herren Jr. has had quite a change in careers. The Rhode Island resident is now a walk-on wide receiver at vaunted Alabama.
TOKYO BOUND
Ellen Minzner is head coach of Para Rowing for US Rowing. She’ll be in Tokyo this week with her team. Minzner is a graduate of St. Mary’s High and former executive director of Greater Lawrence Boating.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Holy Cross baseball’s Jake McElroy of North Andover (21 today), Brown QB E.J. Perry of Andover (23 tomorrow), Haverhill softball’s Jalyn Pearl (18 tomorrow), multi-sport twins from Haverhill Cailey and Chloe Simard (tomorrow), and North Andover track’s Andrew Howard (19 Friday).
MIGHTY TALL
Add to the All-Name Team 6-9 Canadian high school basketball star Armani Mighty.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
