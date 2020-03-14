CUSHING HERO
Seeded sixth out of six teams, Cushing girls hockey still won it’s first NEPSAC title since 1998. Super sophomore Mia Langlois of Windham scored the winning goal in the 2-1 win over Rivers in the title game and had three goals and three assists in the three games.
TRACK TALK
At the IC4A meet, sophomore Noah Woodman from Pinkerton ran a 47.48 leg as UConn won the 4x400 in 3:11.45. For UNH, senior Nico Sevilla-Connelly from Pinkerton was sixth in the 3,000 in 8:13.05 and sophomore Spenser Sawyer of Windham ran a 1:53.00 leg for the fifth-place 4x800 quartet.
COACH BRUSCHI
Former Walpole coach Heidi Bruschi, the wife of the ex-Patriot star Tedy Bruschi, was named head volleyball coach at Bishop Feehan. She was a four-year starter at Arizona and has two boys who are Feehan athletes.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Central announcer/honorary Irishman Ray Pilat (76 Tuesday), Andover field hockey’s Lily Farnham (Tuesday), Tilton football’s Jackson Paradis from Kingston (17 Tuesday) and legendary track announcer Larry Newman of Haverhill (70 Saturday).
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Brooks coach Doug Burbank received the New England Squash Lifetime Achievement Award “in recognition of his decades of success as a coach and champion of the sport in New England.”
VETERAN MAHONEY
Rosemary Mahoney of Methuen is a senior defender for the New York Tech lacrosse team. The interior design major completed the school’s demanding Internship Certificate Program.
RIGHT WAY CORRIGAN
Merrimack freshman Kelly Corrigan of North Andover scored her first career goal on March 10. ... SNHU sophomore Chris Valentine from Derry erupted for six goals and two assists in a 14-7 win over Dominican.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
