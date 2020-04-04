NICHOLS RECRUIT
Eagle-Tribune Super Team guard Brandon Goris of Lawrence announced he’ll be attending Nichols. A two-year starter, the 6-foot Goris averaged 13.8 points a game this winter.
DANCING MACHINE
North Andover teachers took to social media to encourage their students. Guidance counselor/coach Steve Nugent stressed to get better at something. With him, it was dancing. Judging by his video, um, there is considerable room for improvement.
SOARING EAGLE
Senior forward Ned Malolepszy of North Andover led St. John’s Prep to the Super 8 tourney. He led the Eagles in goals (11), assists (13) and points (24).
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to BU soccer goalie Amanda Fay of Atkinson (21 Wednesday), Andover field hockey’s Paige Gillette (Wednesday), UMass Lowell sprinter Sean Glass of Haverhill (19 Thursday), Oregon lacrosse player Brooke Rooney of Plaistow (Friday) and Central soccer’s Lizzie Dankert (Saturday).
TOM TERRIFIC
Congrats to Haverhill AD Tom O’Brien. He was just named District A Athletic Director of the Year by the MIAA.
BIZARRE DECISION
Many of the New Hampshire tourneys were only to the quarterfinals when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The NHIAA is saying the top two seeds are co-champs and the other six are runners-up. You’ll never see me write that.
TERRIER TALK
In the Where Are They Now Department, former Salem High and Georgia State (GSU ‘13) softball star Brenna Morrissey is a second-year assistant coach at BU.
GERALD OR HENRY?
Add to the All-Name Team hoop standout Ford Cousin from the Salisbury School.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
