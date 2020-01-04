IN THE CARDS
Belmont Hill football/track star Greg Desrosiers of Lawrence has committed to Louisville, where he intends to do both sports.
GRIFFIN HOOPSTERS
Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) High junior, A.J. Griffin, committed to Duke basketball. His brother, Alan, plays at Illinois. His sister is UConn freshman Aubrey Griffin. Their dad is ex-Celtic Adrian Griffin.
3-SPORT WHIZ
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is the poster child for 3-sport athletes. At Southern Regional (N.J.) High, his career totals were: 1,866 points (basketball), 103 catches (football) and 519 blocks (volleyball).
CAC ADDITIONS
The Boston Herald reported that “Lowell Catholic and Innovation Academy will be joining the Commonwealth Athletic Conference next year.” The league will lose Presentation of Mary, which is closing.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover golfer James Robbins (16 tomorrow), Haverhill basketball’s McKayla Dingle (Tuesday), Lawrence wrestler Brandon Lavasta (16 Wednesday), Timberlane basketball’s Bob Olson (Wednesday) and Haverhill track’s Jason “Sign Boy” McKeon (Wednesday).
SPLIT LOYALTIES
Hate to see kids skipping a big in-season high school competition to compete for a club team. To me, don’t bother competing for your high school team then.
ALL-NAME TEAM
Wesleyan has a football player named Ben Thaw and the Oakland A’s have a player Skye Bolt.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
