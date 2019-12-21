CHAMPION LAPLANTE
Division 1 state football champ St. John’s had a load of local talent including 5-8, 150-pound junior Max Laplante, the son of Lawrence District F Councilor Marc Laplante. This fall Max rushed for 89 yards and a TD.
TWITTER HACKED
My Twitter was hacked if you ever see me saying Dwight Evans is a Hall of Famer. It’s Hall of Fame not Hall of Very Good.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to former Salem state wrestling champ/Souhegan co-coach Alex Pittera (30 today), Norwich hockey All-American Amanda Conway of Methuen (Thursday), Endicott basketball’s Ali Schiebel of Windham (Thursday) and Fellowship Christian hoopster Sophia Brodnick (Saturday).
R.I.P. NUNZIO
Lawrence politician Nunzio Di Marca, 76, died Dec. 11. He was a popular soccer coach at Northern Essex, North Andover, Lawrence and Greater Lawrence Tech.
ZACK ATTACK
Zack Caraballo of Salem and Colby-Sawyer was named GNAC Freshman of the Week. The former Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer scored 14 points in 17 minutes in a win over NVU-Lyndon.
GOOD WORK, RYAN
Methuen basketball assistant coach Ryan Middlemiss does some fine work with the Lawrence YMCA and the Adelante Program. His work helped secure a $10,000 donation from the Sakowich Foundation.
LOVE STORY
Add to the All-Name Team Wofford men’s basketball player Donovan Theme-Love.
LEHIGH STANDOUT
Lehigh junior Susie Poore of Windham placed 15th out of 112 runners at the Patriot League cross country meet with a 22:44.0 on Colgate’s 6K course.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
