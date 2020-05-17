L.J. RETURNING?
St. John’s junior standout L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence declared for the NBA draft but may return.
Respected writer Adam Zagoria tweeted a few days ago: “The expectation is L.J. Figueroa will remain in school.”
HELPING VETERANS
American Legion Post 8 needs volunteers to help reflag veterans graves at Andover’s St. Augustine Cemetery in time for Memorial Day. To help, e-mail former Andover ski coach George Walsh at gdwalsh@live.com.
DREAM JOB
Former Salem (SHS ‘05) and SNHU volleyball-lacrosse athlete Meagan Schadlick Franks has a neat sports job. She’s director of corporate events at the Golf Channel in Florida.
WILL BE MISSED
Prayers go out to Hall of Fame Methuen coach-athlete Mimi Hyde. Her longtime fiance, Chester Dwulet, 68, of Lawrence, died in April from COVID-19.
CAROLINA BLUE
University of North Carolina has had great luck with Methuen swim greats. Laura Moriarty Ambra was a Tar Heel captain. Kelly Lennon starred at UVM and now is in UNC’s master’s program in sport administration.
ANDOVER SCHOLAR
Former Eagle-Tribune field hockey MVP Leah Cairns of Andover (AHS ‘08) is quite the scholar. After starring at Hamilton College, she earned her Ph.D. at Johns Hopkins and is now a Biophysical Society Congressional Science Fellow.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill Hall of Famer Carlos Pena (42 today), Central soccer’s John McCarthy (19 Tuesday), Brooks hoopster George Smith (18 Thursday) and Tribune volleyball MVP Ella Dandrade from Pinkerton (18 Saturday).
BLUE MONDAY
Add to the All-Name Team St. Anselm women’s hockey player Blue Fancy and her brother Ocean Fancy.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
