NEWEST HAWK
Santana Silverio will be continuing his football career and studying marketing at St. Anselm’s. The imposing 6-2, 300-pound Lawrence High lineman was All-MVC Division 1 last fall.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
Slugging DH Alex Brickman from Andover and the University of Dayton was named to the 19-player North Shore Navigators All-Decade team. He set a franchise record with 41 RBI in 2017.
TWO-GRAND HART
Billy Hart, who grew up in Haverhill, was a scoring machine at Brooks (Class of ‘97) with 1,694 points in four years. He then starred as a post-grad at Deerfield, pushing him over 2,000 career points.
BRILLIANT CAREER
Salisbury field hockey’s two-time first-team All-American Jillian Hughes graduated with a 3.8 cumulative GPA. The former Eagle-Tribune MVP from Andover was named first-team CoSIDA Academic All-District.
TILTON PG
Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Kyle Rocker will be doing a post-grad year at Tilton. He scored 1,165 points at Andover High.
TALENTED FROSH
Freshman Danny Donovan of Derry and Manchester Trinity High was all-conference in the fall running for Franciscan University in Ohio. Donovan, the son of Salem Hall of Famer Joe Donovan, placed 13th at the league meet (27:32.0, 8K).
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Methuen lacrosse’s Brenna Greene (18 Tuesday), Bradford Christian basketball’s Casey Hunt (Wednesday), Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang of Methuen (27 Wednesday) and Andover field hockey’s Hailey Doherty (Wednesday).
SPARKLING NEW
Salem High’s new track is looking good. Visit @SHSBDevils for videos and pictures.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
