GOING PRO
L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence, who helped lead Oregon to the Sweet 16, will sign with an agent and begin his professional career. The 6-6 forward averaged 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds this winter.
FAST FRIENDS
Best friends Mikey Comeau and E.J. Perry of Andover are both captains. First baseman Comeau for the UMass Boston baseball team and QB Perry for the Brown football team in the fall.
R.I.P. TERRENCE
What a great tragedy that we lost Terrence Clarke, 19, of Dorchester in an auto accident Thursday. The McDonald’s All-American played his freshman year at Kentucky and had declared for the NBA draft.
TALENTED SISTERS
Pelham is blessed with two Galgay sisters starring for its basketball and lacrosse teams. Taylor is a sophomore and Jordyn is a senior who overcame a major knee injury 16 months ago. Jordyn will play lax at AIC.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Pinkerton hoopster Casey Ames (17 today), Timberlane lacrosse’s Nick Matthews (Wednesday), Methuen soccer’s Hailee Pickles (16 Wednesday), Methuen softball’s Steph Tardugno (18 Friday), Timberlane baseball’s Nick Pallaria (19 Saturday) and Haverhill Olympic gold medalist Gerry Ashworth (79 Saturday).
MORALES HONORS
Proctor Academy’s Vicky Morales was named a Lakes Region All-Star. The 5-5 junior point guard from Lawrence averaged 14 points a game this winter.
COACH YORK
BC hockey coach Jerry York coached Jeff Wells from 1990-94 at Bowling Green. Now he’ll be coaching his son, Justin Wells. The younger Wells is transferring from BGSU to the Heights.
ALL THAT JAZZ
Add to the All-Name Team Drexel men’s basketball player Coltrane Washington.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.