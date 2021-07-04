CUESTA IN 2010
Lawrence High junior Jordany Volquez won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.10 at All-States. He became the first Lancer All-State champion since Francesco Cuesta in 2010 in the 200 meters (21.93).
DIBIASE FUTURE
North Andover senior Peter DiBiase will be continuing his track career at Catholic University in D.C. He helped lead the Knights to titles this spring in the shot put and discus at the EMass Division 2 relays.
FUTURE HUSKY
Windham High junior Alexis Martino has committed to swim at UConn. She has won four Division 2 state titles and the 2020 Tribune MVP owns the all-state 200 IM record with a 2:03.32.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to local volleyball coach Dan Young (42 tomorrow), UNE basketball’s Jordyn Franzen of Salem (Tuesday) and Dartmouth College track’s Sara Fragione of Methuen (20 Saturday).
O’KEEFE TO SCRANTON
Pentucket three-sport star Seamus O’Keefe had plenty of college options. The Eagle-Tribune All-Star soccer player decided to play that sport at Division 3 Scranton (Penn).
ENJOY RETIREMENT
Congrats to Dave Fabrizio. The ex-Lawrence High star (1980 Tribune football all-star) and former Lawrence and Whittier Tech boys basketball coach has just retired. He was principal at Ipswich Middle School.
SOCIAL MEDIA STAR
Texas senior Tara Davis set the college long jump record with a 23-5 leap. The Olympian has 205,000 Instagram followers and with her boyfriend, paralympian Hunter Woodhall, they have 254,000 YouTube followers.
LEFT THE BUILDING
Men’s basketball player Kobe Elvis transferred from DePaul to Dayton. Also on the All-Name Team are Louisville field hockey’s Mercedes Pastor and Dexter-Southfield hockey’s Will Vote.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
