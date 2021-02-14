VERSATILE REYNOSO
Former Eagle-Tribune MVP Luis Reynoso from Lawrence High is playing well as a freshman at Daytona (Fla.) State Junior College. Through eight games (5 starts), he’s averaging 6.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.
SHAW SIDELINED
Coach Alan Hibino said Andover hoop star Tatum Shaw was considered a close Covid contact in one of her classes Monday. So she has to test negative and is then eligible to return this Tuesday. She would miss Monday’s MVC tourney game.
COUSINS CLASH
When Central Catholic plays Lowell, cousins from Lowell take center stage. Central junior Xavier McKenzie is a returning Tribune Super Teamer and Jaceb McKenzie is a standout senior for LHS.
BEATS OLD TEAM
Olivia Murray, who scored 12.5 ppg a game as a freshman last winter for Salem, transferred to Bishop Guertin. She scored 13 points in a recent BG win over the Blue Devils.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Westfield State soccer’s Alexa Bergeron of Methuen (20 today), Methuen volleyball’s Erin Smith (18 Wednesday) and Central volleyball’s Sean McCarthy (18 Wednesday).
THROW IT DOWN
At just 5-10, Merrimack freshman Malik Edmead still can dunk with the best of them. His loud slam Thursday night was No. 9 on SportsCenter’s Plays of the Day.
R.I.P. COACH MURRAY
Tragic news out of Milford (N.H.) High. Their 15-year boys basketball coach, Dan Murray, died last Sunday at age 66. The two-time state champion coach suffered a heart attack.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.