LOCAL RIVALS
On Dec. 8, Penn State basketball is at Viriginia Tech. Pretty cool as Haverhill’s Dallion Johnson is a freshman for PSU and Wabissa Bede of North Andover is a returning starter for Va. Tech.
BENTLEY COACH
Former Merrimack coach Ann McInerney was named associate head coach for Bentley women’s basketball. She had been at Holy Cross the last 12 years including the last 1.5 years as interim head coach.
A LIFESAVER
Former Methuen High distance runner Amy Tessitore, 31, is now the trainer at Hanover (Mass.) High. She recently was credited with saving a life when an official suffered a heart attack at a Hanover soccer game.
DAN THE MAN
Apologies to Brown football’s star receiver Dan Gemmell who I misidentified in a recent story. The former Andover High great had 28 catches and 2 TDs last fall.
STEFFANIDES HONORS
Windham High teacher and assistant girls basketball coach Todd Steffanides was honored as the New Hampshire High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
INDIANS VICTORY
Amesbury boys soccer’s recent 3-1 win over Triton was its first win since 2016 and first CAL win since 2010. Drew Davis scored twice in the historic victory.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill wrestler Jackson DiFloures (18 Tuesday), Harvard track captain Erick Duffy of North Andover (22 Wednesday) and Worcester State baseball’s Brett Blackwell of Haverhill (21 Friday).
RUNAWAY BRIDE
Add to the All-Name Team USHL hockey player Blake Bride.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.