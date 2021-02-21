TALENTED TRIO
Methuen’s Bella Keaney, Sanborn’s Madison Houghton and North Andover’s Karina Garcia were the winners of the Merrimack Valley Girls Fall Ball Basketball scholarships. Each received $500 despite the Fall Ball season being cancelled.
TRIPLE THREAT
Proctor Academy junior Vicky Morales of Lawrence was credited with a near triple double in a recent loss to Tilton. She had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.
6-4 FINAL!
In Alabama boys basketball playoff action, Parker High beat Carver 6-4 on a last-second shot. Yes, 10 points total in the game.
POULIN TO WPI
Salem High’s All-Division 1 lineman Noah Poulin has committed to WPI for football. The talented Blue Devil scholar-athlete is also a standout baseball catcher.
CRADLE OF COACHES
Shane Waldron is the new offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. He began his coaching career with the Patriots. Both he (PA ‘98) and Pats coach Bill Belichick (‘71) were postgrads at Phillips Academy.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill High trackster Ariann LeCours (Thursday) and Central Catholic Hall of Famer Jim Qualter of Salem (70 Thursday).
OLE MISS LEGEND
Jim Weatherly, an honorable-mention All-America quarterback at Ole Miss who was an award-winning songwriter, died Feb. 3. His hits included “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
LEGEND OF GEETER
Add to the All-Name Team Providence College men’s basketball recruit Legend Geeter.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
