DERRY DUO
Current Rutgers basketball star Geo Baker is from Derry. Don’t think he’s any relation to Derry Stufft, who played for the Scarlet Knights in the late ‘60s.
BROWN TO ENDICOTT
Drew Brown will be playing his college basketball at Endicott, where his brother, senior Keith, is on pace to crack 2,000 career points. Drew averaged 17.0 ppg as a sophomore at Pelham. He attended Bradford Christian last year but has transferred back.
CLEMSON SPORTS
Andover High grad Jessica Prencipe (AHS ‘06) is in her fourth year as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for Olympic sports (mainly women’s soccer and rowing) at Clemson.
Academic Honors
Johns Hopkins senior end Arman Koul of Andover made the Division 3 Academic All-District team. He has a 3.74 GPA and will graduate with a master’s degree in biomedical data science in just four years. This fall he had 19 tackles with a sack.
Duke’s 6-1 junior women’s soccer goalie Brooke Heinsohn was named second-team Academic All-District. She has a 3.58 GPA and went 7-4-7 this fall. Her grandfather is Celtic announcer Tommy Heinsohn.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Bradford Christian basketball coach Scott Hazelton (38 Wednesday), UVM sprinter Trevor Nassar of North Andover (19 Wednesday) and RIT swimmer Taylor Waligora of Haverhill (Saturday).
GOODNESS GRACIOUS
Add to the All-Name Team Dover-Sherborn (Mass.) field hockey star Emma Goodness.
