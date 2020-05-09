CITY OF GUARDS
North runner-up Lowell High was led by All-Scholastic guards Carlos Nunez and Nate Siow. Other great Lowell guards include Tribune Super Teamer Xavier McKenzie (Central sophomore), and Division 1 collegians Quest Harris (Sacred Heart), Terrell Brown (Robert Morris), Alex Rivera (LIU) and Jimmy Yfantopulos (Colgate).
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Phillips softball’s Hannah Cuff (17 Tuesday), Haverhill track’s Aidan Corcoran (17 Tuesday), Windham track’s Grace Harootian (Tuesday), Central track’s Luke Ryan (18 Friday), St. Paul’s track’s Kristina Allard of Kingston (17 Friday), Methuen’s athletic twins Kaia and Aidan Hollingsworth (18 Friday) and Haverhill basketball’s Lindsay Joubert (Saturday).
SACHEMS SHINE
Pentucket has been good to Stonehill College track. Junior Kathleen Giusti just won the Aquinas Award for the track athlete with the highest GPA. Last year, Alex Demeule was the NE-10 Man of the Year.
HILLIE TRANSFER
Haverhill track is losing a good one as sophomore Ben Craven is moving to South Carolina. Coach Mike Maguire tweeted, “Ben at this point in his career measures up with some of the best I’ve coached from the 600 through the mile.”
BATES GREAT
Former Methuen/Bates star Jen Marino (MHS ‘05) was profiled in the Bates alumni magazine. Marino is the girls soccer coach at Worcester Academy, where she teaches chemistry.
COOL CHAT
Phillips coach Kevin Graber recently held a group chat with his squad and Hugh Quattlebaum, the former PA great and “faculty brat.” Quattlebaum is now hitting coordinator with the Seattle Mariners.
SINKING SHIP
Pressure’s on Holy Cross basketball coach Brett Nelson. He took over a tough situation but his first year was an unmitigated disaster: 3-29 including a loss to middle-of-the-road Division 3 UMass Boston. Also, eight players have left the program.
To’o Much
Add to the All-Name Team University of Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o and NBA-bound junior college star Jay Scrubb.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
