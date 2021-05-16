MCGINN TO WENTWORTH
Former Salem High star Mitch McGinn will play hockey at the Wentworth Institute of Technology starting next winter.
McGinn starred at Salem High (2015-17, 32 career goals), earning Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2017. He then spent three seasons at the Governor’s Academy. The winger played this past winter for the New Hampshire Avalanche of the junior Eastern Hockey League. He scored eight goals in 26 games.
WALLACE RANKED
MLB.com released its top-30 prospects for each major league team last week, and Methuen’s Jacob Wallace was ranked the No. 28 overall prospect in the Red Sox organization. The site also listed Wallace as one of 30 prospects from around the MLB that could develop into a dominant closer. He is currently pitching for the single-A Greenville Drive.
BURT’S FAST START
New York Yankees prospect Max Burt of North Andover has opened the minor league season with a bang,
Through Friday, Burt was hitting a sizzling .423 (11 or 26) with a homer, six RBIs and five runs in six games. The utility man has played two games at shortstop, one at second base, one at third base and split Friday between second and third.
BLACKWELL ON TEAM USA
North Andover’s Colin Blackwell, a forward for the New York Rangers, has been named to the United States Men’s National Team at the IIHF Men’s World Championships. The tournament runs from May 21-June 6 in Riga, Latvia.
Blackwell is coming off a breakout year for the Rangers, notching 12 goals and 10 assists.
DACCORD TO SEATTLE?
Could Ottawa Senators prospect Joey Daccord of North Andover be headed to the expansion Seattle Kraken? The Ottawa Sun noted that Daccord could be appealing to the Kraken in the upcoming NHL expansion draft if he isn’t protected by the Senators. Daccord was 1-3-1 with a 3.27 goals-against average with the Senators before suffering a season-ending injury.
Captains Corner
PARADIS OFFERS
Tilton football star Jackson Paradis of Kingston, N.H., recently earned an offer from Division 1-A Marshall University.
The 225-pound running back is the latest local to be offered by Marshall. Central Catholic QB Ayden Pereira and defensive lineman/tight end and University of Arizona commit Jermaine Wiggins Jr. were both offered by the school.
Paradis, who was also recently offered by the University of Fort Lauderdale, was limited to just one game in the fall due to COVID shutting down the season. He ran for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the game.
GATORADE HONORS
Nashua North senior QB Curtis Harris-Lopez was named 2020 New Hampshire Gatorade Football Player of the Year on Thursday. Harris-Lopez led North to the Division 1 state title, rushing for 1,056 yards and 18 touchdowns, including 203 yards and four TDs in the Division 1 semifinal win over Salem. He recently committed to play for Holy Cross.
