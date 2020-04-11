MVP DONAIS
Timberlane coach Mark Behan pointed out I mistakenly wrote that Alex Fleury was the only Phillips boy or girl ever named our indoor track MVP. Melissa Donais of Bradford (PA ‘02) actually won it three times before running for Yale.
TOUGH TIMES
My former colleague of 25 years Hector Longo of Haverhill tweeted he was let go from the Nashua Telegraph. That’s a tough one. My goal always was to be half as good as Hector and not sure I ever was.
FRONGILLO, TOO
Carmine Frongillo of Haverhill had a brilliant 34-year run as a sportswriter with the Lowell Sun. Sadly, he also recently was let go.
WELL GROUNDED
Before COVID-19 hit, junior defender Ben Bolduc of Methuen and Phillips Academy had started three of six games for Coast Guard and was third on the team with 15 ground balls. His father is the Andover High wrestling coach.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill track’s Gabby DeRoche (18 today), Haverhill Hall of Famer John Ottaviani (81 Thursday), Lawrence softball’s Mikayla Rivera (18 Thursday), North Andover track’s Caitlyn Wessel (18 Saturday) and Pinkerton gymnastics coach Chelsie Burland (Saturday).
SMART GRIDDERS
Seven local senior football standouts made the Joe Yukica chapter of the National Football Foundation scholar-athlete team. They were: Windham’s Mason Belsky, Riley Desmarais and Bobby DiCicco; Salem’s Owen Gormley and Riley Mulvey; Pelham’s Evan Haskins and Pinkerton’s Jake MacInnis.
TOUGH CROWD
A Chicago restaurant had signs describing the 10-feet distance customers should be apart from each other. It said that’s the distance by which Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky typically misses his receivers.
ANDOVER NAMESAKE
Eagle-Tribune All-Star high jumper Michael Makiej (pronounced Mackey) of Andover is often confused with his cousin. He’s also Michael Makiej of Andover, a basketball standout at Lexington Christian.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
