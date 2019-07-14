CAREER BEST
Despite battling back problems, Jake Fogarty of Methuen had a strong junior track season for Merrimack. He had a 9-foot career best 191-8 in the javelin for fourth at the NE-10 Meet.
NEAR PERFECT
UNH junior Joe Lazzaro of Hampstead made the Hockey East All-Academic team for having the highest GPA (3.93) among all the league’s goalies during the 2018-19 school year.
TWIN STARS
Essex Tech senior Ali Vienneau of Groveland made the Salem News softball all-star team after batting .444, with 25 steals and 22 runs. Her twin sister, Ginny, was class salutatorian. They are both fourth-generation graduates of the school.
NEW WINDHAM AD
The Union Leader reports Mike McCaffrey is the new Windham AD. He was the AD at Groton-Dunstable the last eight years. The Billerica High grad played lacrosse at UNH (Class of ‘88) and was head lax coach at Holy Cross (2000-04), AIC, Wheaton and Rivier as well as BG and Nashua North. He also has coached college soccer and hockey.
LISTENING, NBA?
Absolutely love the MLB idea to give the home run derby winner $1 million. This year it was rookie Pete Alonso. Are you listening NBA? Big bucks would make the slam dunk contest a classic.
BY GEORGE
Nashua Silver Knights reliever George Welch of Derry made the Futures League All-Star Game. In 15.1 innings, the St. Joseph’s of Maine hurler has a 1.17 ERA with a whopping 27 strikeouts and three walks.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Salem baseball’s Adan Ayala (16 today), Sanborn track’s Owen Stocker (16 Tuesday), Methuen softball’s Kayla Allbee (18 Thursday), Windham basketball’s Matt Logue (18 Thursday), Va. Tech hoopster Wabissa Bede of North Andover (21 Friday), Andover softball’s Alexa Pacy (19 Friday), Andover field hockey’s Paige Fabiani (Friday) and Babson two-sport star Tori Roche of Andover (Friday).
ANOTHER CHANGE
Salem boys lacrosse is looking for its fifth head coach in five years. The Blue Devils went 1-15 this spring and we didn’t get a single game result called/e-mailed in. Hopefully, the school makes promoting the program a priority.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
