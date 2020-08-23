McKINNON MAGIC
Marsh School eighth-grader Ryan McKinnon, the brother of 2019 Methuen golf captain Grace McKinnon, took second at the “60-foot putt challenge” at the National Golf Boston Expo. Then on July 10 he had a hole-in-one at Pine Valley (120-yard, 9th hole).
NUTMEG NUGGET
New London (Conn.) Day writer Mike DiMauro noted Jesse Hahn recently relieved Matt Harvey for the Kansas City Royals. Remarkably, they were teammates at Connecticut’s Fitch High.
TOP-10 Scorers
The area’s all-time Division 1 college scoring list: 1. Methuen’s Georges Niang 2,228 points; 2. Haverhill’s Tyler Nelson 2,172. Also rising seniors: 3. Derry’s Geo Baker 1,041; 4. Lawrence’s L.J. Figueroa 956; 10. North Andover’s Wabissa Bede 367.
KING OF THE HILLS
There aren’t too many running backs like Calvin Hill. At 6-1, 215 (that would be like 250 today), the ex-Dallas Cowboy great still holds Yale’s triple jump record (51-5.25 in 1968) and is No. 3 in the long jump (25-1). So his son, Duke/NBA great Grant Hill, is the family’s No. 2 leaper.
G LEAGUE COACH
Former Andover High guard Craig Luschenat has been an assistant coach with the G League’s Maine Red Claws the past two seasons. Previously, he helped train NBA players in Los Angeles including Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Kemba Walker and Methuen’s Georges Niang.
SAWYER IN HALL
Chris Sawyer, who scored 1,187 points at South Portland High, is one of 17 new inductees into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. His daughter, Lexi Sawyer, was our volleyball MVP for Windham in 2016.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to S.F. Giants star Mike Yastrzemski of Andover (big 3-0 today), NBA hoopster Noah Vonleh of Haverhill (25 tomorrow), Bryant sports analytics whiz Zach Chase of Methuen (21 Tuesday), Pinkerton lacrosse’s Lily Auger (18 Thursday), Haverhill soccer’s Emma Eramo (18 Friday), Timberlane football’s Chris Lund (Friday) and Yankee prospect Max Burt of North Andover (24 Friday).
NEWEST WILDCAT
Midfielder Adi Hicks, a Pinkerton grad who played for Seacoast United, committed to UNH soccer. UNH coach Marc Hubbard said, “Adi is blue collar, tenacious but a technical player.”
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
