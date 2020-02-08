ALL WAY BACK
Junior runner Stephanie Ceballos of Methuen’s 1:43.98 in the 600 meters, a 4-second personal best, qualified her for Division 1 States. She’s made quite a comeback from ACL surgery.
ALL-TIME LEADER
Senior Keith Brown of Pelham set the Endicott career scoring record (1,905 and counting) with his 42-point game in Wednesday’s loss to University of New England. He’s averaging 21.0 ppg (No. 43 nationally in Division 3) and 3.67 3-pointers (12th in D3).
WELL CONNECTED
Bishop Guertin QB Hayden Moses got a great picture with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU in the winners’ locker room shortly after the national championship game.
LESTER SEMIFINALIST
Franklin Pierce senior forward Alex Lester of Methuen and Central Catholic is one of 30 semifinalists for the Concannon Award for the top Division 2-3 American-born player in New England. The former Central star has 15 goals and 16 assists in 24 games.
TYLER, TOO
Ex-Central Catholic/Hofstra football star Jim Shannon’s son just commited to UNH. Tyler Shannon is a 6-3, 255-pound lineman at Comsewogue (N.Y.) High.
RICHARD FOR 42
Senior Jordan Richard, who lives in the city of Lawrence, lit up St. Mark’s for 42 points with 7 3-pointers in Lawrence Academy’s 83-69 win.
PROUD DAD
Bill Robertson, head of operations for the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club, is a proud dad. His son, junior Jacob Robertson, is averaging 17.0 points with 3.5 3- pointers a game for Newburyport High.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover basketball’s Kyle Moore (18 tomorrow), Methuen golf’s Josh Frechette (17 Tuesday), Methuen track’s Freddy Coleman (Wednesday) and Belfast Giant hockey player Brian Ward of Haverhill (28 Friday).
TWITTER HACKED
My Twitter was hacked if you ever see me talking about yummy vegan or plant-based “meat.”
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.