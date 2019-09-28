KENNEDY HONORS
Endicott senior Mackenzie Kennedy of Andover was named Libero of the Week in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. Kennedy, last year’s CCC Libero of the Year, averaged 6.42 digs per set in a 3-0 week.
HALL OF FAME
Congrats to Methuen High football coach Tom Ryan, who will be inducted into the Rockland High Hall of Fame on Oct. 26. Ryan went on to tri-captain Springfield College football in 2000.
KICKER MAKES HISTORY
Franklin Pierce freshman Morgan Smith became the first female to score in an NE-10 football game. She was 3-for-3 on PATs as the Ravens beat Curry, 29-27, for their first ever varsity win.
LADIES’ MAN
BYU QB Zach Wilson took two BYU cheerleaders to his senior prom at Utah’s Corner Canyon High. He had graduated early and was already at BYU.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill golf coach Kevin Murphy (47 Wednesday), North Andover volleyball’s Deanna Bosco (18 Tuesday) and Central Hall of Famer/proud CCHS dad Bobby Licare (54 Thursday).
MINUTE BY MINUTE
Crazy MIAA football story. South Shore Voke and West Bridgewater didn’t play their varsity football game in a disagreement over 10- and 12-minute quarters.
SORRY, BEN
I mixed up the Olson brothers of Derry in our recent birthday wishes. Birthday boy Ben Olson (21 on Sept. 24) is a 6-foot-6 Keene State hoopster.
TIGHE TO UNH
Lowell High’s star receiver Brendan Tighe recently committed to UNH. Last fall he scored 21 overall TDs while catching 58 passes for 1,260 yards.
DESROSIERS’ DAY
In a 35-14 season-opening win over Lawrence Academy, Belmont Hill senior Greg Desrosiers of Lawrence had a whopping 313 all-purpose yards. He scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and was stopped just shy of a pick-6 on a 105-yard interception return.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
