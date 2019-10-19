DECORATED COACH
Ed Gaudiano of Methuen is being inducted into the “Wall of Fame” at Newburyport High on Nov. 7 at the Newburyport Elks. Tickets are $35. He’s the winningest coach in the football program’s 127-year history with a 175-125 mark.
SCORING MACHINE
St. Joseph’s (Maine) sophomore Austin Ward of North Andover has six goals and an assist for the 11-0-2 Monks. Windham’s Kyle Cocciardi, another sophomore midfielder, has started seven games.
CHAMPION BERBERIAN
Former Pinkerton star Rich Berberian Jr. placed fourth in the New England PGA Cape Cod Fall Festival at Hyannisport Club with a 3-over 74. He led Vesper to the team title.
VIKING STAR
Sarah Janco, a 6-foot freshman from Methuen and Central Catholic, is leading the Salem State volleyball team with 2.37 kills a set.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Timberlane soccer’s Shawn Perry (18 today), Andover field hockey’s Lindsey Parziale (Monday), Haverhill football coach Tim O’Connor (45 Tuesday), Central soccer’s Adrianna Niles (17 Wednesday), BC hockey commit Julia Pellerin of Windham (15 Wednesday), PMA softball’s Naya Adaramola (17 Thursday) and Penn State football star Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac (21 Friday).
RED’S ARMY
The best hoopster among Celtic beat writers is probably MassLive.com’s John Karalis. He scored 1,454 points at Emerson (Class of ‘96).
ANCHOR DOWN
Billerica senior Nicole Anderson, who ran a 2:07.10 800 meters last spring for fourth at New Balance Nationals, has committed to Vanderbilt.
CARDINAL RULE
Referees may want to think twice before giving a technical to new Bishop Guertin boys basketball coach John Fisher. He’s also chief of police in Carlisle, Mass.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
