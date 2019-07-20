LENNON TO UNC
Former Methuen and UVM swim captain Kelly Lennon was accepted to North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s master’s program in sport administration.
Proud dad Bob Lennon tweeted: “She absolutely worked her tail off for this. Go Heels!”
HE’S A ROCKER
Vanderbilt baseball freshman Kumar Rocker, a 6-4, 255-pounder, no-hit Duke in the NCAA Tourney, racking up a stunning 19 K’s, too. The size comes from dad, Tennessee Vols football assistant Tracy Rocker, who played D-line in the NFL.
SPECIAL INTERNSHIP
Landmark School senior Caitlin McLaughlin, Salem basketball coach Rob McLaughlin’s daughter, is doing a 6-week internship at Boston Children’s Hospital. Pretty cool as she’s often been a patient at Children’s.
JOHNSON SUCCESS
Former Haverhill softball tri-captain Brett Johnson is now a news writer for Boston’s Channel 7 News. She was one of three winners this spring of Roger Williams University’s top journalism award.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Rutgers basketball’s Geo Baker of Derry (21 today), Xavier swimmer Taylor Hogan of Atkinson (20 today), Merrimack basketball recruit Kaylee Thomas from Central Catholic (18 Tuesday), Voice of the Christmas Tourney John Vitale (Wednesday), North Andover baseball’s Andrew Perry (15 Saturday), matriarch of the Andover athletic dynasty Barbara Perry (Saturday) and Pinkerton softball’s Amanda Lindquist (18 Saturday).
ATHLETIC ANCHOR
WBZ-TV’s Katie Brace was a champion runner at Fitchburg State. She made the spring 1998 Division 3 NCAAs, where she ran a career best 58.28 in the 400 meters. She ran the Boston Marathon this spring in 3:55:23.
DYNAMIC DUO
Field hockey stars Lucy Adams of Andover/Brooks and Amy Lanouette of Windham were chosen to compete in the Junior Olympics (U-14/U-16) tourneys in Winston-Salem, North Carolina from July 29-Aug. 1. Both are entering their sophomore years in school.
2-SPORT GREAT
Naperville North (Ill.) High soccer goalie Tommy Welch made second-team USA Today All-American (11 players make each team). But the 6-foot-7 keeper is opting for basketball at Loyola of Chicago.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
