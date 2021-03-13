TOUCHING TRIBUTE

The Methuen-Tewksbury swimmers are wearing caps which sport a heart with the letters “AH” in the middle. That’s in honor of Allie Hawkes, the captain from Methuen (MHS ‘12) who on Dec. 6 lost her heroic 20-year battle with cancer.

UNH senior Megan Carroll of Haverhill was named America East Diver of the Week. In the opener vs. UVM, she won the 1-meter (career-best 208.42) and was second in the 3-meter (188.01).

Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates has a bit of an inside track for the BC men’s basketball job. His wife, Jocelyn Gates, is an assistant AD at BC. They are definitely a college family with a son named Duke.

UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover track’s Ainsley and Kelcey Dion (18 today),   Haverhill basketball’s Kya Burdier (17 today) and Colleen Phiri (15 Tuesday), Methuen hockey’s A.J. Harb (17 tomorrow), Andover field hockey’s Lily Farnham and Central announcer Ray Pilat (St. Paddy’s Day), and Brewster hockey’s Rhyan Pitari of Methuen (15 Friday). 

Lowell Catholic senior guard Isaiah Taylor of Methuen was named Commonwealth Conference MVP. He surpassed 1,000 points in the season opener. LC All-Stars included seniors Alex Antoine of Lawrence and Danny Sullivan of Methuen.

Nick Dawkins is a 6-4, 310-pound freshman offensive lineman at Penn State. His dad is the late Darry Dawkins, the 14-year NBA player who went directly from high school to the pros.

Love this quote from UConn women’s basketball coaching legend Geno Auriemma: “Great players don’t get tired. They just don’t.”

Add to the All-Name Team Fresno State volleyball player Moana To’oto’o.

If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it. 

