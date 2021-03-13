TOUCHING TRIBUTE
The Methuen-Tewksbury swimmers are wearing caps which sport a heart with the letters “AH” in the middle. That’s in honor of Allie Hawkes, the captain from Methuen (MHS ‘12) who on Dec. 6 lost her heroic 20-year battle with cancer.
TOP DIVER
UNH senior Megan Carroll of Haverhill was named America East Diver of the Week. In the opener vs. UVM, she won the 1-meter (career-best 208.42) and was second in the 3-meter (188.01).
BC HOOPS
Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates has a bit of an inside track for the BC men’s basketball job. His wife, Jocelyn Gates, is an assistant AD at BC. They are definitely a college family with a son named Duke.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover track’s Ainsley and Kelcey Dion (18 today), Haverhill basketball’s Kya Burdier (17 today) and Colleen Phiri (15 Tuesday), Methuen hockey’s A.J. Harb (17 tomorrow), Andover field hockey’s Lily Farnham and Central announcer Ray Pilat (St. Paddy’s Day), and Brewster hockey’s Rhyan Pitari of Methuen (15 Friday).
MVP TAYLOR
Lowell Catholic senior guard Isaiah Taylor of Methuen was named Commonwealth Conference MVP. He surpassed 1,000 points in the season opener. LC All-Stars included seniors Alex Antoine of Lawrence and Danny Sullivan of Methuen.
ANOTHER DAWKINS
Nick Dawkins is a 6-4, 310-pound freshman offensive lineman at Penn State. His dad is the late Darry Dawkins, the 14-year NBA player who went directly from high school to the pros.
TRUE WORDS
Love this quote from UConn women’s basketball coaching legend Geno Auriemma: “Great players don’t get tired. They just don’t.”
THAT’S A MOUTHFUL
Add to the All-Name Team Fresno State volleyball player Moana To’oto’o.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
