MYBA HONORS
Methuen Youth Basketball Association scholarships went to: Katy Dorandi and Marren Donovan, Ken Waldie Memorial; Connor Bryant, Blood Family Memorial; and Olivia Barron, Methuen Boosters.
FAST START
Before the season was cancelled, junior Troy Sliney of Haverhill had started all six games for Wheaton with five goals, one assist and a team-high 62 ground balls.
LEGEND OUT
Legendary Hoosac Valley (Mass.) girls basketball coach Ron Wojcik and his staff were just fired. In 10 years, he went 192-49 and won seven Western Mass. titles and two state titles.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to a couple fine sportsmen with Methuen roots: Steve Sirmaian (56 today) and John Rimas (82 Wednesday); also Andover field hockey’s Grace Ardito (Friday), Methuen track’s Henry Rosa (17 Friday) and Methuen baseball’s Ian Gallagher (18 Saturday).
BRIGHT FUTURE
Central Catholic basketball quad-captain Anthony Traficante will be attending UMass Lowell and studying chemical engineering in the honors college. The impressive big guy (6-6, 230 pounds!) was the Salem Boys Club Boy of the Year.
SI JINXED
Two sure signs you’re old. Hair growing in the ears and you can remember when Sports Illustrated wrote about sports.
SOCCER MVP
Eagle-Tribune girls soccer MVP Olivia Schwinn-Clanton of Andover will be attending George Washington. She doesn’t plan on playing for the Colonials, though.
SALUTE COACHES
A-pluses to the 63 area spring coaches who sent in their information for our “Senior Salutes.” I’ll bite my tongue on what I think of all the coaches who couldn’t be bothered.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
