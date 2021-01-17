TAYLOR MILESTONE
Lowell Catholic senior Isaiah Taylor of Methuen cracked 1,000 career points with a 34-point game Tuesday vs. Innovation. If not for the abbreviated season, he may have reached 1,500 points.
BUSY DRISCOLL
Lacrosse captain-elect Calvin Driscoll of Plaistow made the Dean’s list at Endicott. The senior from Central Catholic also has done an internship at Ocean City Development/Cameron Real Estate Group in Wakefield.
BROADCASTER OF YEAR
Congrats to WBZ’s Dan Roche of Andover. He shared the National Sports Media Association Mass. Sportscaster of the Year award with WHDH’s Joe Amorosino. Roche is a three-time honoree.
EQUALS RECORD
At the recent Bay State Running Invitational, Central senior Katharine Duren opened her season by winning the 55-meter hurdles in 8.19, tying her own area record. The old mark was 8.36 by Haverhill’s Jayla Kitchings.
CENTRAL LEGEND
Central Catholic Hall of Famer Don Tremblay died Jan. 6 at age 83. He was class president, a three-sport athlete and a hoop legend with 1,704 career points. He earned a basketball scholarship to UMass Amherst and was later Lawrence High’s AD.
JUMPING JACK
In Haverhill’s opener, Junior Efosa threw down a loud dunk and had another dunk blocked by Lowell leaper George Turkson. Efosa is a 6-foot-3 senior.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to one of my favorites, North Andover super fan Alma Long (91 years young Tuesday); also Hall of Fame Methuen coach Mimi Hyde (Wednesday), Whittier basketball’s Alyssa Michel (18 Saturday) and Methuen track’s Brady Collins (17 Saturday).
600-win club
Coe-Brown boys coach Dave Smith earned his 600th win in the opener. According to the Union Leader, he’s the fourth N.H. basketball coach (boys or girls) in state history with 600 wins. Dan Parr leads with 704.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
