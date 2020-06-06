AMAZING GRACE
Grace McKinnon was one of 10 students nationwide to earn an $8,000 PGA WORKS Golf Management scholarship. McKinnon, who was co-captain of the Methuen High boys team, will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University.
FAB FROSH
Freshman middle hitter Sarah Janco of Methuen and Central Catholic was named Salem State’s volleyball MVP. She led the Vikings in kills, points and blocks.
BRILLIANT QBs
The Central Catholic at Springfield Central game this fall should be something. The hosts boast rising sophomore QB William Watson III (offers Michigan, Tennessee, BC) while the Raiders have star senior QB Ayden Pereira (Colorado St. offer).
BOWDOIN AWARD
Senior runner Caroline Shipley from Andover and Phillips Academy won Bowdoin’s Academic Achievement Award for women. This winter at Division 3 New Englands, she placed fourth in the mile (5:02.29) and eighth in the 1,000 meters (3:02.57).
RENOVATED TRACK
Methuen High’s track is undergoing renovations to the surface and fencing with extra lanes being added and event areas improved. Next spring the Rangers will be hosting meets for the first time since April 2014.
NEWEST VIKING
Lawrence has sent plenty of talent to Salem State. The latest is Angel Herrera (15.2 ppg last winter), one of the area’s most improved players.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Phillips Exeter track’s Sean Drury of North Andover (18 tomorrow), Methuen soccer’s Ethan Donahue (16 tomorrow), Andover coach Alan Hibino (big 4-0 Tuesday), Sanborn track’s Dylan Khalil (17 Wednesday), North Andover track’s Julia Maguire (16 Thursday), Methuen lacrosse’s Emily Donovan (18 Saturday) and Central lax’s Ella Trout (Saturday).
DANDY LION
Chris Scanlon, who had an historic 38-year run from 1978-15 with the Winchester girls soccer program (613-75-79, 7 state titles), is the new boys soccer coach at Chelmsford.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
