LAWRENCE CONNECTION
Camden (N.J.) Catholic is led by 5-10 junior forward Annaliah Maldonado, who lived in Lawrence until age 6. A top student on an academic scholarship, she’s averaging 13 ppg. Dad, local basketball ref Orlando Maldonado, starred at Greater Lawrence (GLTS ‘89). Mom, Keyra Reyes (LHS ‘94), played basketball and softball for Lawrence.
MEMORABLE TIMES
Coach Jamie Durkin enjoyed his birthday on Feb. 8 with a Division 2 state dual meet title for the Central wrestling team. Less than two weeks later, the Durkins welcomed new baby Landon Durkin into the world.
BAKER MILESTONE
Last Sunday, 6-4 junior guard Geo Baker of Derry became the 44th Rutgers men’s player to eclipse 1,000 career points. He also dished out six assists to give him 300, 15th all-time for the Scarlet Knights.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Central football’s Nick Donatio (18 today), Central basketball’s Claire Finney (Sweet 16 tomorrow), Windham volleyball’s Sydney Pesaturo (18 Tuesday) and Lana Carboni (16 Tuesday), Haverhill basketball’s Zach Guertin (17 Tuesday), PMA basketball’s Elaina Latino (Thursday) and Brooks hockey’s John Fritz of Andover (Friday).
DON’T FORGET LUKE
Add Princeton freshman defenseman Luke Moriarty from Governor’s Academy to the list of Division 1 lacrosse players from North Andover. The No. 5 Tigers just upset defending national champ Virginia.
PRO WARRIORS
Merrimack women’s hockey captains Léa-Kristine Demers and Mikyla Grant-Mentis have signed with the National Women’s Hockey League Buffalo Beauts. Demers was eighth nationally with 795 saves while Grant-Mentis (20-13-33) was Hockey East’s No. 2 scorer.
CAMBRIDGE INSPIRATION
Cambridge Rindge and Latin basketball player Ben Pimlott is quite a story. He’s known as a ferocious defender. Not too bad for a kid who only has one hand.
HEAVENLY GRAPPLER
All-Name Teamer Heaven Fitch, a 106-pounder, just became the first girl to win an individual state wrestling title in North Carolina.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
