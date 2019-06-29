LEGEND IN DERRY
Yes, that was former four-time NFL All-Pro defensive end Jared Allen in Derry. He was there last month with his Homes for Wounded Warriors project. Volunteers built a Walnut Hill Road home for Sgt. Thomas Block.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Andover field hockey’s Kate Gemmell (Monday), Methuen tennis’ Jake Doucette (19 Thursday), Merrimack track recruit Amanda McVey from Sanborn (18 Thursday), Windham field hockey’s Ryane Farrell (17 Friday), Andover basketball’s Megan Zalanskas (18 Saturday), Pinkerton gymnast Zoe Demers (18 Saturday) and Salem lacrosse’s Jordyn Franzen (Saturday).
COURT JESTER
No joke, Georgia Tech had a men’s basketball player last season named Evan Jester.
IVY League OFFERS
Central transfer George Smith of Salem, who’ll be repeating his junior year at Brooks, has picked up recent basketball offers from Brown and Penn, reports Middlesex Magic AAU.
HOGAN’S HEROES
This from the winter: Xavier sophomore Taylor Hogan from Timberlane had a terrific Big East Meet. She placed third in the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly (55.31/2:01.79) and fifth in the 400 IM (4:25.75).
DINGES TO BCA
Ashley Dinges, a 5-11 standout basketball swingman for Haverhill’s Nettles School, announced she’ll be attending Bradford Christian in the fall. She led Haverhill travel teams to 6th and 7th grade state titles the past two years. She’s an eighth grader (Class of 2024).
PETTWAY DECIDES
Tanahj Pettway, a 6-1 guard from Worcester and the MacDuffie School, has committed to Indian River State (Fla.) Junior College. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a freshman and a sophomore at Central Catholic.
ROLLINS IS ROLLING
BB&N has a gifted freshman track athlete in Peyton Rollins. She had impressive bests in the 100 hurdles (14.43) and 300 hurdles (44.53). Her mother is Suffolk County D.A. Rachael Rollins.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
