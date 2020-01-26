BRILLIANT BEDE
Virginia Tech junior guard Wabissa Bede of North Andover is second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.0). He’s averaging 6.3 assists a game.
SOLER ECLIPSE
Delfy Soler, a 5-11 freshman outside hitter, leads 3-2 Eastern Nazarene with 4.00 kills per set, 4.6 points per set and 211 total attempts. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring for Lawrence.
TAYLOR MADE
Lowell Catholic junior Isaiah Taylor of Methuen scored 24 points including the acrobatic game-winner with two seconds left in a recent 65-63 win over then 9-0 St. Mary’s. Joseph Abate-Walsh of Lawrence had 16 points in defeat.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Windham volleyball’s Samantha Bladford (16 today), Haverhill hurdles record-holder Jayla Kitchings (19 Wednesday), Lowell Catholic hoopster Isaiah Taylor of Methuen (17 Friday) and Haverhill youth gymnastics star John Ryan (13 Saturday).
CLARK BOUND
Senior guard Jordan Richard, who resides in the city of Lawrence and attends Lawrence Academy in Groton, has committed to Clark University. He just scored his 1,000th career point.
LAWRENCE TO FSU
San Jacinto (Texas) Community College shortstop John Rodriguez from Lawrence is headed to Florida State next fall. Rodriguez, who played his high school ball in Florida, played his freshman year at FIU.
DOUBLE IVY
Eagle-Tribune softball Player of the Decade Kayla Maloney from Windham and Phillips is still hitting the books. The Columbia grad is studying for her master’s as a pediatric nurse practitioner at Yale.
WELL CONNECTED
Bishop Guertin QB Hayden Moses got a great picture with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU in the winner’s locker room shortly after the national championship game.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
