TOPS IN CLASS
Emma Martin is one mighty impressive kid. The North Andover valedictorian will run track and study biochemistry at MIT. This winter she took two thirds and a fifth at the MVC Indoor Meet.
FOOTBALL DAD
Actress Jenna Dewan’s father, Darryll Dewan, was a running back for Notre Dame in the early ‘70s. He scored six career TDs for the Irish.
CRUSADER CAPTAIN
Julia Pelletier of Pelham was named a tri-captain-elect for the Holy Cross women’s hockey team. The back-up goalie won the team’s Unsung Hero Award.
LUSSIER PHOTO
On the 50th anniversary of Bob Orr’s historic “airborne” Stanley-Cup winning goal, my editor, Bill Burt, did a neat piece on Noel Picard, who tripped Orr. That set up the iconic photo by Raymond Lussier of Atkinson, N.H.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to PMA softball’s Sara D’Agostino (18 today), Andover basketball’s Kyle Rocker (Monday), Methuen swimming’s Katelyn Montgomery (18 Monday), HPNA hockey’s Hannah Keating (18 Tuesday), Methuen field hockey’s Peyton Petisce (17 Thursday), Haverhill track’s Collin Daugherty (Wednesday), Windham volleyball’s Eliza Raymond (16 Wednesday), Central basketball’s Lindsey Bohenko (18 Friday) and Pinkerton field hockey’s Marisa Shea (18 Saturday).
MLB FAMILY
We noted recently that 1996 Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year Hugh Quattlebaum, the son of Phillips faculty members Ed and Ruth, was a Seattle Mariner hitting instructor. His brother, Phillips great Gus, is the Red Sox VP of professional scouting.
R.I.P. HUMILITY
Twitter, where humility goes to die. Georgetown University basketball’s Mac McClung tweeted out his seven likely transfer destinations.
SPEED KILLS
Add to the All-Name Team former UMass Lowell soccer player Eddie Speed.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
