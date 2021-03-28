Daccord put on IR
Ottawa Senators goalie Joey Daccord of North Andover has been put on injured reserve because of a left leg injury suffered two weeks ago against Vancouver. The Senators fear that Daccord may be out for the season.
Wrestling on hold
The prospects for a spring wrestling season in Massachusetts are still in question. Although the MIAA offered suggestions on how to hold a season several weeks ago, the sport has still not been approved by the EEA. And the MIAA says it will abide by whatever it declares. The EEA is supposed to rule on it in the next two weeks.
Will miss Theis
The Boston Celtics may have strengthened themselves by acquiring scorer Evan Fournier last week, but I sure didn't like the deal that sent Daniel Theis to the Bulls. Theis was a hustler who has improved both his defense and shooting and the big men the Celtics received -- Luke Kornet and Mo Wagner -- are not overly talented. Kornet may be waived soon and Wagner is a third-string center.
Sullivan leads way
The UNH volleyball team entered the weekend with a 5-3 record and Methuen junior Abby Sullivan is a big reason for the winning mark. The junior from Methuen leads the Wildcats in both kills and blocks.
Vallis in form
The Merrimack College volleyball is having a tough season, but 5-11 junior Natasha Vallis of Salem has been playing well. She is second on the team in both kills and blocks. Windham sophomore Taylor Sawyer has also been productive.
Another Boston title
In case you missed it, the Boston Pride won the NWHL championship Saturday night, defeating Minnesota 4-3 in the finale. Having never seen women's professional hockey before, I was impressed with the quality of hockey on display. The game was shown on NBC sports.
No regrets
Whittier Tech football coach Kevin Bradley gave no apologies Saturday when he went for it on 4th and 1 on Whittier's own 18-yard line and Whittier and failed to convert midway through the 4th quarter. That led to a quick Essex Tech touchdown and narrowed its gap to one score.
"We should make that every time," said Bradley. "I think my players would be upset with me if we didn't go for it."
It became irrelevant when the Wildcats responded with another TD in a 42-26 victory.
