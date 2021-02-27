FAST FLAHERTY
Southern Maine senior Daniel Flaherty of North Andover was named Little East Runner of the Week. In a quad-meet, he won the 55 meters (6.75, ties career best) and anchored the winning 4x200 relay (1:56.21).
VERSATILE ARNOLD
Redshirt freshman Nicolette Arnold of Derry is starring for Division 2 Mercyhurst, which is 9-4. The Sacred Heart transfer is averaging 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Phillips track’s Myra Bhathena of Andover (17 today), Pinkerton golf’s Julianna Megan (16 tomorrow), Central basketball’s Claire Finney (17 Tuesday), Haverhill basketball’s Zach Guertin (18 Wednesday), Windham volleyball’s Lana Carboni (17 Wednesday) and Brooks football’s Johnny Gribbel of Andover (Friday).
HALL OF FAME
The new date for the North Andover Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday, Oct. 30 at DiBurro’s in Bradford.
COURT LEADERS
Coach Dave Chase’s Pinkerton basketball squad features two class presidents. Andy MacDonald is president of the senior class and Aidan Kane is junior class president.
DUKE SCHOLAR
Duke freshman Valentina Ramirez was inducted into Duke’s prestigious Phi Delta Epsilon medical fraternity. Ramirez did volleyball and track at Haverhill High.
DANDY DOZEN
Salem (Mass.) High’s Bobby Jellison hit 12 3-pointers and scored 42 points in a recent 61-52 win over Marblehead.
COLD OUTSIDE
Add to the All-Name Team Stanford basketball assistant Jack Frost III.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
