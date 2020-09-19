DAVIDSON HONORS
Senior back Lexi Davidson of North Andover was chosen to the 11-player preseason All-ACC field hockey team. She is now in her third year as a starter. Last fall she anchored the nation’s seventh stingiest defense (1.13 goals a game).
FIRST TEAMER
College Hoops Today named Rutgers senior guard Geo Baker of Derry to its 5-player preseason All-Big 10 basketball team. Mr. Clutch averaged 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals last year.
BAY STATE TO NFL
Shepherd Hill (Mass.) High boasts two NFL players: Falcons starting offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom and Cowboys rookie tight end Sean McKeon. Lindstrom’s brother, BC star Alec, could be NFL bound, too.
WALK-ON BROTHERS
The Glasgows Graham (Broncos starter), Ryan (3-year veteran just cut by Bengals) and Jordan (Colts rookie) have all played in the NFL. All three began as walk-ons at Michigan.
CAN’T COACH CHAMPS
Neill Brandon guided Medway (Mass.) High boys soccer to the Division 3 state final last fall. But since he’s teaching remotely in Medway, he’s also not allowed to coach. An assistant is interim coach.
HEATED RIVALRY
Apparently, the “Battle of Buffalo” is one fierce basketball rivalry. The University of Buffalo’s Malik Zachery stabbed Canisius standout Scott Hitchon in a recent pick-up game.
STEPPING DOWN
Jordan Murphy has resigned after one season as Dracut’s football coach. He guided his alma mater (DHS ‘09) to a 4-7 record last fall.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Endicott football’s Brady Skafas of Haverhill (19 Wednesday); Central manager Michael Lane (17 Tuesday), St. Anselm lacrosse’s Alison Ferullo of North Andover (19 Wednesday), Andover field hockey’s Alana Miller (Thursday) and Windham cross country’s Cole Flenniken (Thursday).
BIG DEAL
Add to the All-Name team William and Mary’s athletic director Samantha Huge.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
