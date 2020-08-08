NUGENT RECORD
Patrick Nugent recently threw the 1-kilogram discus 106-9. That broke, by a whopping 19 feet, the North Andover 7th grade record, which was set in 2014. He is the son of Scarlet Knight track coach Steve Nugent.
IMMEDIATE IMPACT
Even though he’s only been there one season, E.J. Perry IV of Andover was the lone quarterback on Brown’s Team of the Decade. He led the nation (1-AA) in total offense last fall with 367.8 yards per game.
ULTIMATE SLEEPER
Some mock drafts have North Dakota State QB Trey Lance going before Clemson stud Trevor Lawrence for the top pick in the 2021 draft. Lance was ranked just the No. 1,746 prospect nationally two years ago. Lawrence was No. 1.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to ex-Central great Tyler Nelson (25 today), Andover Hall of Famer Marilyn Fitzgerald (today), Pinkerton gymnast Sophia Viger (18 Wednesday), Methuen flamethrower Jacob Wallace (22 Thursday), Whittier Middle School standout Kaylee Habib (13 Friday) and ex-North Andover star Jake McElroy (20 Saturday).
HE’LL BE MISSED
Can’t think of anyone who loved Salem High sports more than David Morton (SHS ‘81), who died Aug. 4. He was a superfan and worked the clock at basketball games and on the chain crew in football.
FOURTH AT NATIONALS
Central Catholic’s Katharine Duren placed fourth at AAU Nationals in Florida in the age 17-18 division 100-meter hurdles. Her 14.13 was just off her area record 14.09. Younger sister Janessa placed 10th in the 15-16 400 hurdles in 1:15.69.
VANDY RECRUIT
Lowell High outfielder Raymond Velazquez is repeating his junior year at St. Thomas More. He just committed to Vanderbilt.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
