PERFECT LANGLOIS
Senior journalism major Brianna Langlois is an academic star at Syracuse. The former Windham High class president and Eagle-Tribune All-Star field hockey player earned a 4.0 GPA last semester.
JA RAFFE
They call the giraffe in the Memphis Zoo “Ja Raffe.” That’s in honor of Memphis Grizzlies basketball star Ja Morant.
CONGRATS, COACH
Phillips Academy boys basketball coach Terrell Ivory, who nearly died in a July 2019 car accident, recently ran the virtual Manchester City Marathon. That is one heckuva comeback.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to UMass soccer’s Layal Khartabil from Central (19 today), North Andover golfer James Robbins (17 Wednesday), Lawrence wrestler Brandon Lavasta (17 Friday), Timberlane basketball’s Bob Olson (Friday) and Hobey Baker winner Scott Pellerin of Windham (51 Saturday).
HAJJAR No. 45
In mid-December, MLB.com put out it’s top 100 prospects list for the 2021 draft. Michigan sophomore pitcher Steven Hajjar of North Andover and Central Catholic is No. 45.
GONZALEZ, TOO
Recently here I listed three ex-pro stars who live in Windham. I overlooked Alex Gonzalez, a 16-year MLB shortstop including with the Red Sox.
TYLER, Too
Tyler Gonzalez of Windham, the son of the aforementioned Alex and Samantha Gonzalez, is a redshirt freshman infielder at Division 1 Stetson (Fla.). He attended Lawrence Academy.
VAULT STAR
Former US Director of Cybersecurity Chris Krebs was a high school pole vault star at Marist High in Atlanta. He cleared 15-1 in 1995.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
