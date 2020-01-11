HARVARD BOUND
Alex Fleury, who has shattered the area 800 (1:52.43) and mile (4:08.32) records, committed in the fall to run at Harvard. The Phillips Academy star senior is from North Andover.
COACH PETTIS
Former Eagle-Tribune MVP Brett Pettis of Haverhill has been named head coach of the Fitchburg State women’s volleyball team. Pettis, who lettered four years at Emmanuel (EC ‘15), previously was an assistant at Haverhill and Marlboro High.
CLUTCH GALANOS
Junior Meg Galanos of Atkinson and Bradford Christian scored in the third period to give Bowdoin women’s hockey a 2-2 tie with Manhattanville. She has three goals in 10 games.
WHAT A DECADE
Eagle-Tribune Player of the Decade Tyler Nelson of Bradford/Central Catholic was named Fairfield’s Player of the Decade by Mid-Major Madness. Nelson set the Stags’ record with 2,172 career points.
CENTRAL REUNION II
Vanderbilt topped Michigan to win the 2019 NCAA baseball title and the two powers open up vs. one another on Feb. 14 at the MLB4 Tourney in Scottsdale. Ex-Central greats Dom Keegan (Vandy) and Steven Hajjar (Michigan) will be squaring off again.
JUMBO LEADER
Beth Krikorian from Phillips and Windham was named a co-captain-elect for Tufts field hockey. This fall in 20 games the junior had eight goals and six assists.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Methuen track’s Julia Tardugno, Windham hoopster Sarah Dempsey (17 today), Haverhill track’s Ben Craven (Monday) and Andover field hockey’s Sydney Gregory (Wednesday) and Hanna Medwar (Thursday).
QUICK WORK
Angus Crookshank set a UNH record, scoring just nine seconds into the game vs. Yale. The Wildcats won 4-1.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
