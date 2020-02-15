WITT TO BROWN
Phillips senior defender Mark Witt of Andover has committed to Brown for lacrosse. He’s the ninth Witt to attend PA. It started when Frank and the late Barbara Witt of Andover sent their four boys including Mark’s dad Jerry Witt.
RANGERS ENLIST
Former Methuen High wrestlers Zabian Cruz and Dereck Ramirez, who both graduated in 2019, both joined the Marines on Feb. 10.
R.I.P. COUNCILOR
Lawrence AD Brendan Neilon praised City Councilor Roger Twomey, who died Feb. 6.
He tweeted: “Mr. and Mrs. Twomey could always be found at LHS home basketball games. Councilor thank you for all you have done for our community. RIP.”
Personal best
Dartmouth freshman Sara Fragione of Methuen sliced 1.27 seconds off her career best with a 2:56.80 in the 1,000 meters. That came Friday at BU’s Valentine Invitational.
HAPPY and HEALTHY
Hall of Fame Methuen track coach Roger Fuller is looking good after suffering a heart attack a year ago. Now 30 pounds lighter, he reports, “I’m feeling very good. I’m about 85 percent of what I would like.”
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Methuen softball’s Erin Smith (17 tomorrow), Pentucket basketball’s Angelina Yacubacci (18 tomorrow), Haverhill basketball’s Leandra Kwo (Thursday) and North Andover basketball’s Caitlin Panos (18 Friday).
BIDDLE HONORS
SNHU freshman defenseman Joe Biddle of Andover was named NE-10 Rookie of the Week. The Central Catholic grad had a goal (his second of the year) and an assist in a 2-0 week.
TWITTER HACKED
My Twitter was hacked if you ever see me talking about yummy vegan or plant-based “meat.”
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
