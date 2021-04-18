REMEMBER THE NAME
Pinkerton’s 5-8 freshman basketball standout Elizabeth Lavoie comes from good stock. Grandfather Mike Camuso is a Central Hall of Famer and 14th round MLB draft pick. Mom Kerri is a Salem and Springfield College Hall of Famer. Dad Mike Lavoie and aunt Kimmie are Salem Hall of Famers.
HIGH RISER
Two-time Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Xavier McKenzie showed some major league hops with a dunk in a recent AAU game. The Central Catholic junior is only 6-feet tall.
PERFECT PLUS
North Texas State senior Hope Trautwein had the most perfect of perfect games. In a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, she became the first D1 softball player in NCAA history to have a perfect game with all 21 outs on strikeouts.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Worcester Academy hoopster Jhamyl Fricas of Methuen (Monday), Phillips softball’s Kylie Frank of Hampstead (18 Thursday), Haverhill track’s Finleigh Simonds (Thursday), Hall of Fame Methuen track coach Roger Fuller (76 Saturday) and Central kicker Nick Mazzie (18 Saturday).
QUITE A ROTATION
Lucas Giolito, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty were teammates nine years ago at Harvard-Westlake prep school in California. And this year all three were starting pitchers in MLB season openers.
LOCAL TRIO
Sophomore Grace Crockett of Haverhill, sophomore Baylah Corbitt of Andover and freshman Isabella Baker from Pinkerton Academy are members of the Assumption University crew team.
FUTURE RAVEN
Methuen High’s Shane Henrick has committed to play lacrosse at Franklin Pierce. With the pandemic, the 5-11, 200-pounder played soccer in the fall and he’s also a football standout.
LUSSIER TO PG
Methuen High senior scholar-athlete Andrew Lussier will be taking a post-grad year at Vermont Academy, where he’ll continue his basketball career. He averaged 11.4 ppg this winter.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
