This from announcer Sean Grande: “Celtics with 23 points and 8 assists in game in first half of rookie season. Larry Bird, 1979, Payton Pritchard, 2021. End of list.”
IVY TO BIG 10
Michigan coach Juwan Howard has a blue-chip grad transfer in Mike Smith from Columbia. He knows Ivy Leaguers can play as his son, Josh Howard, played at Brown (Class of 2020).
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Central girls soccer assistant Jami Styrczula Hayden (tomorrow), Windham basketball’s Sarah Dempsey (18 Tuesday), Haverhill track’s Ben Craven (Wednesday), Andover field hockey’s Hanna Medwar (Saturday) and Timberlane basketball’s Ethan Stewart (Saturday).
HOUSE AT HOME
Arizona State sophomore Jaelen House is the son of ex-Celtic Eddie House and nephew of former NBA star Mike Bibby. House is averaging 3.5 points a game.
MAMBA MENTALITY
After an interception against Georgia, Cincinnati defensive back Coby Bryant did a well-choreographed dunk on a hoop on the sidelines. He was named after NBA great Kobe Bryant.
BIG RED REDUX
Quarterback Eddie Marinaro of South Carolina will continue his football career at Cornell. His dad, actor Ed Marinaro, was the 1971 Heisman Trophy runner-up at Cornell and played six years in the NFL.
PROUD COACH
UNC football coach Mack Brown’s daughter Katherine Ryan was a recent champion on Jeopardy. She won $22,801.
ACCOMPLISHED FAMILY
Concord-Carlisle All-Scholastic swimmer Addison Dunham is the daughter of Channel 4 anchor Kate Merrill and ex-NHL goalie Mike Dunham. Her aunt is actress Susie Abromeit.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
