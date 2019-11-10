R.I.P. JOE
Horrible news that former Brooks School cross country captain Joe St. Cyr of Methuen died on Nov. 2 after a seizure. He was just 23. St. Cyr had his own fishing guide company and was a world-class snowshoer.
DETECTIVE VIEIRA
Former Pelham High football great Bruce Vieira (PHS ‘08, 81 career TDs) is still doing big things. Last December, he was named Pelham’s first drug abuse and prevention detective. He also ran the 2018 Boston Marathon in 4:12:19.
MARATHONING RAIDERS
Three former Central Catholic soccer stars ran the New York City Marathon. They were Nicolette Pelrine (CC ‘11, 3:43.48), Danielle Goglia (CC ‘11, 4:12.19) and Hannah Carey (CC ‘12, 3:52.38).
IN THE GENES
Amy Veilleux was an Eagle-Tribune MVP in basketball and an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball at Haverhill High. Her daughter, Audrey Simmons, is a volleyball star at Winnacunnet (N.H.) Regional. The 6-foot senior co-captain passed 600 career kills late this season.
CARDINAL RULE
Referees may want to think twice before giving a technical to new Bishop Guertin boys basketball coach John Fisher. He’s also chief of police in Carlisle, Mass.
RIVERA COURTS
The City of Lowell’s North Common basketball courts are being dedicated in honor of late Lowell High hoop sensation Ramon Rivera (LHS ‘85). He truly was a special talent.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Timberlane football’s Jared Morrison (today), Haverhill soccer’s Felicya DeCicco (Monday), former Whittier star twins Olivia and Ally Beauchesne (21 Monday), Central soccer’s Sydney Wnek (17 Monday) and Haverhill hoops’ Christina Firek (Friday).
CLUTCH QUERCIA
BU sophomore Matthew Quercia of Andover netted the game-tying goal with 2:18 left in regulation in a 2-2 hockey tie with Maine. He has three goals and four assists in seven games.
PICNIC LUNCH
Add to the All-Name Team Princeton football recruit Tyler Picnic.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.

E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
