R.I.P. ANTHONY

Sad to hear of the passing of Anthony Coletti Sr. He loved his high school sports and once caught an 800-pound tuna. His survivors include his son Glen Coletti, an ex-Central and Northeastern football player, and Glen’s girlfriend, ex-Haverhill pitching star Amy Torla.

HALL CALL

Ex-Methuen great Jim Quinlan (BSU ‘08) is being inducted into the Bridgewater State Hall of Fame on Oct. 18. The three-year wrestling captain had 137 career wins and 69 pins. Both are still school records. Quinlan is now a police officer in Nashua.

GONG SHOW

Amherst College has a freshman defensive back named Chris Gong,

DYNAMITE DUO

Brian Ward of Haverhill scored twice and ex-NHLer Bobby Farnham of North Andover also scored as the Belfast (Northern Ireland) Giants of the Champions League opened their season with a 5-4 win over Liberec.

O’CONNOR COMMITS

All-Scholastic Bishop Fenwick catcher Keegan O’Connor of Andover has committed to Quinnipiac baseball. Last season he hit .447 with 24 RBIs and caught 25 passes for 529 yards and 9 TDs. He’s doing a PG year first at Winchendon.

CAPTAIN KOWALICK

Pentucket’s Kim Kowalick was named a co-captain on the Bridgewater State field hockey team. The senior midfielder will be starting for the third straight year.

GRILLAKIS GOAL

Ex-Central Catholic soccer great Elayna Grillakis, a sophomore from Lowell, scored on a PK in overtime to give Providence a 1-0 win over Hartford.

CAKES ARE BAKING

UTL birthday wishes go out to ex-Baltimore Colt star Dan Sullivan of Andover (80 today), Pinkerton gymnast Haley Rustad (17 today), Proctor football player Darren Watson of North Andover (19 tomorrow), Salem football’s Michael Ference (17 Wednesday) and ex-Greater Lawrence Tech soccer player Dee Cabrera (18 Thursday). 

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.

¢¢¢

E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com

Tags