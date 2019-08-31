R.I.P. ANTHONY
Sad to hear of the passing of Anthony Coletti Sr. He loved his high school sports and once caught an 800-pound tuna. His survivors include his son Glen Coletti, an ex-Central and Northeastern football player, and Glen’s girlfriend, ex-Haverhill pitching star Amy Torla.
HALL CALL
Ex-Methuen great Jim Quinlan (BSU ‘08) is being inducted into the Bridgewater State Hall of Fame on Oct. 18. The three-year wrestling captain had 137 career wins and 69 pins. Both are still school records. Quinlan is now a police officer in Nashua.
GONG SHOW
Amherst College has a freshman defensive back named Chris Gong,
DYNAMITE DUO
Brian Ward of Haverhill scored twice and ex-NHLer Bobby Farnham of North Andover also scored as the Belfast (Northern Ireland) Giants of the Champions League opened their season with a 5-4 win over Liberec.
O’CONNOR COMMITS
All-Scholastic Bishop Fenwick catcher Keegan O’Connor of Andover has committed to Quinnipiac baseball. Last season he hit .447 with 24 RBIs and caught 25 passes for 529 yards and 9 TDs. He’s doing a PG year first at Winchendon.
CAPTAIN KOWALICK
Pentucket’s Kim Kowalick was named a co-captain on the Bridgewater State field hockey team. The senior midfielder will be starting for the third straight year.
GRILLAKIS GOAL
Ex-Central Catholic soccer great Elayna Grillakis, a sophomore from Lowell, scored on a PK in overtime to give Providence a 1-0 win over Hartford.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to ex-Baltimore Colt star Dan Sullivan of Andover (80 today), Pinkerton gymnast Haley Rustad (17 today), Proctor football player Darren Watson of North Andover (19 tomorrow), Salem football’s Michael Ference (17 Wednesday) and ex-Greater Lawrence Tech soccer player Dee Cabrera (18 Thursday).
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
