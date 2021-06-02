RANGER GREATS
Linebacker Anthony Romano just joined a select group of Methuen High legends named Eagle-Tribune football MVPs. The others (since 1989) defense: Derrick Marsan, 2002; Joe Cerami, 1992; offense: Jordan Perdomo, 2018; Cal Carroll, 2010; Mike Bartlett, 2008
GRADY AT NCAAS
Senior Will Grady of Andover helped Denison to the Division 3 NCAA Championships for the first time since 2004. He shot 300 to finish tied for 31st in a field of 191. Grady also was a star wrestler at St. John’s Prep.
SCARPA ON MOVE
Former Andover and Merrimack QB C.J. Scarpa has been named special assistant to the head coach for the Division 1-A Arkansas State football team. The 2012 Eagle-Tribune MVP came over from Austin Peay.
THREE IN ONE
Sisters Anastasia (Middle Tennessee, 26.5 ppg), Aislynn (Middle Tennessee, 14.0 ppg) and Alasia Hayes (Notre Dame, 2.0 ppg) all are transferring to Mississippi State. Another sister, Acacia, is a star high school junior.
ALL-LEAGUER
Western New England sophomore first baseman Cori Rizzo of Methuen made the 12-player All-Commonwealth Coast Conference softball team. In 19 games, she hit .375 (21 for 56) with 11 runs and 12 RBI.
TAYLOR HONORS
Collin Taylor of North Andover was St. John’s Prep’s winner for the Salem News Student-Athlete Award. Taylor scored 1,460 on his SATs and will be playing his college football at Princeton.
MEDIA FAMILY
Former longtime ESPN personality Trey Wingo is the son of Hal Wingo, founding editor of People Magazine. Trey’s real name is Hal Chapman Wingo III.
ROSE BY ANY NAME
Long struggling Bishop Stang of North Dartmouth has enjoyed a revival under head coach Brian Rose. He, of course, was a former Red Sox pitcher. The Spartans are 9-1 and ranked No. 15 in the Globe EMass. poll.
FEAR STRIKES OUT
Add to the All-Name team Northeastern hockey goalie Evan Fear.
