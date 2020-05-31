NICHOLS RECRUIT
Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Josh Maroun of Salem will be playing his college ball for Nichols. He scored 17 total TDs and rushed for 1,133 yards last fall.
L.J. IN PORTAL
St. John’s junior L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence has entered the transfer portal. He averaged 14.5 points last winter and declared for the NBA Draft. He’s eligible to return to college, though. With the pandemic, he may be able to get a waiver and not have to sit out a year.
REYES RETURN
Ex-Merrimack basketball captain Ceci Reyes of Lawrence (MC ‘18) has accepted a job at her alma mater, Governor’s Academy. She’ll be a freshman dean, Spanish teacher and coach.
GRAD DEGREE
Congrats to Kyle Palladino of the North Andover Youth Center. The North Andover resident just earned his master’s in sports management from Lasell University.
TIP-TOP SHAPE
Kyle’s dad, former Tribune sportswriter Steve Palladino, is Fitbit King of the World. On May 24, he made it 1,600 straight days of 10,000 steps or more. And I thought my four straight days of 700 steps was impressive.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Lawrence Hall of Famer Bob Hilgendorf (74 today), Central track’s Emily DeMinico (18 today), Phillips lacrosse’s Mark Witt of Andover (19 today), Haverhill track coach Mike Maguire (54 tomorrow) and North Andover volleyball’s Laura Farnum (18 Friday).
COMICAL CONNOR
Former Pinkerton track star Connor Kwiecien (PA ‘14) is now a comedian. He left New York City due to the pandemic and is performing in New Hampshire. For more information, visit connorkwiecien.com.
MORALES UPDATE
Talented Proctor hoopster Vicky Morales of Lawrence announced she’ll be reclassifying and will graduate with the class of 2022 (not 2021). She’s coming back from major knee surgery.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
