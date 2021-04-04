JORDYN RULES
Freshman Jordyn Franzen lit it up for University of New England, which played just four games this winter. The ex-Salem great averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists and shot .583 (14 of 24) on 3-pointers.
CONNORS, TOO
Senior Faith Connors of North Andover started 2 of 4 games for UNE, which finished 3-1 this season. The 5-5 guard averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds.
NCAA GOAL
BU junior Jake Wise was named to the Hockey East honor roll. The ex-Central Catholic great from North Andover (now Reading) had a goal in the Terriers’ NCAA Tournament loss to St. Cloud State.
CAKES ARE BAKING April
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover gymnast Drew Perry (16 Thursday), Andover basketball’s Paige Gillette (Friday), North Andover gymnast Hailey Bishop (18 Saturday) and Oregon lacrosse player Brooke Rooney of Plaistow (Saturday).
VOULGARIS TO EXETER
Former North Andover High and Merrimack College football player Panos Voulgaris has left powerhouse Nobles for Phillips Exeter Academy. He’ll be head football coach and a phys ed teacher.
ANOTHER DRYDEN
What, you thought Minnesota State All-American Dryden McKay would be a forward or defenseman? The Hobey Baker finalist has done his namesake, Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, proud.
BETCHA DIDN’T KNOW
Crooner Neil Diamond of Fenway Park “Sweet Caroline” fame was a member of the 1960 NYU fencing team. That squad won the Division 1 national championship.
LEAVE FOOTPRINTS
Add to the All-Name Team UNC-Wilmington women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot. Her twitter biog cleverly implores: “Leave footprints.”
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
