SCHOLAR-ATHLETE
Salem’s Riley Mulvey, a Joe Yukica scholar who rushed for 830 yards and scored 10 TDs in the fall, is headed to Western New England to study civil engineering and play football. His sister, Meghan, was Salem’s 2017 salutatorian.
ANNOUNCING FAMILY
New York Mets public address announcer Colin Cosell is the grandson of Howard Cosell. In tribute to his grandfather, the bombastic broadcasting legend, he enunciated former Mets star Todd Frazier’s name similar to his grandfather’s famous call “Down goes (Joe) Frazier” call.
SMART ATHLETE
UNH women’s basketball recruit Paige Cote was the valedictorian of her senior class of 250 students at Sanford High School in Maine. She’s a 6-foot-2 center.
DEAF SUPERSTAR
SMU recruit Rhyle McKinney of Texas, the country’s No. 96 basketball senior according to HoopGurlz, is legally deaf and uses hearing aids in both ears.
HEROIC HANDS
There is a viral video of Phillip Banks heroically catching a baby tossed from a burning building. At Kalamazoo (Mich.) Central High, he once caught a game-winning 30-yard pass on the final play of the game.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Windham volleyball’s Erin Maloney (18 today), Haverhill track’s Brynne LeCours (17 tomorow), Salem baseball’s Adan Ayala (17 Tuesday), Sanborn track’s Owen Stocker (17 Thursday), Windham basketball’s Matt Logue (19 Saturday) and Methuen volleyball’s Meghan Levesque (18 Saturday).
TWO-SPORT STARS
Notre Dame has produced some great two sport-athletes including NBA guard Pat Connaughton (pitched 109.1 innings), MLB pitcher Jeff Samardzija (All-American receiver) and Bears’ 2nd-round pick Cole Kmet (8 saves in 2018).
DID YOU KNOW?
Ex-NBA star Grant Hill’s mother’s roommate at Wellesley College was Hillary Clinton.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.