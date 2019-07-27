CUP TO PINKERTON
Stanley Cup champion Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues is bringing the Cup to Pinkerton Academy, where he was Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2012. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will be Aug. 5 from 2:30-4-30 p.m. at the Pounder Cafeteria.
IMPRESSIVE PEDIGREE
Sophomore Jewel Strawberry of Florida was second on the BC volleyball team with 2.68 points per set. She’s the daughter of baseball great Darryl Strawberry, step-daughter of ex-NFL star Corey Fuller and niece of 1997 Final Four hoop MVP Miles Simon.
HALL OF FAMER
Pinkerton grad Matt Johnson (PA ‘04) is being inducted into the Keene State Hall of Fame on Sept. 20. The three-time conference defensive MVP set KSC career lacrosse records for saves (699), save percentage (.644), goals-against (7.03) and wins (46).
MAT REFRESHMENT
Add to the All-Name Team Burlington (Mass.) High wrestler Zach Soda.
NEW CENTRAL COACH
Matt Sansoucie (CCHS ‘06), who played at Central Catholic and Bentley, is the new Raider boys tennis coach. Sansoucie, a math teacher at the school, replaces Turi Lonero, the coach the last six years.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Washington & Lee wrestler Nick Konovalchik of North Andover (21 Tuesday), FC Honka of Finland soccer goalie Tim Murray of Haverhill (32 Tuesday), Whittier softball’s Alicia Habib (Sweet 16 Tuesday), BU hockey recruit Brian Carrabes of North Andover (18 Thursday), baseball national champ Dom Keegan of Vanderbilt/Methuen (19 Thursday) and local track legend Carmen Iannuccilli (77 Friday).
TIE TO THE TWINS
Twins Julia and Corinne Robitaille, who will be running at Dartmouth, were co-valedictorians at Manchester West High.
Mass. Hockey Woes
There were 20 semifinalists this winter for the Walter Brown Award for the best American-born college hockey player in New England. Only two were from Mass., one fewer than Florida! The award went to Harvard’s Adam Fox of Jericho, New York.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
