FUTURE FALCONS
BB&N fifth-year senior QB Jared Silverio, a 6-3, 190-pounder from Methuen, committed to Bentley. He was a former star at Central Catholic. Current Raider standout, receiver Mark Ciccarelli, is also Bentley-bound.
THROW IT DOWN
The Utah Jazz bench got a big kick out of a recent slam dunk by Methuen’s own Georges Niang, who is not known for his leaping.
RIVERA THE HERO
I dropped the ball not getting this in Thursday paper. Central was down 7 with about 2 minutes left but beat Haverhill, 48-46, on a Marcus Rivera 3-pointer at the buzzer.
FLAGG’S DEBUT
Caty Flagg of Methuen made her National Women’s Hockey League debut last Sunday with the Buffalo Beauts. The ex-UMass Boston star stopped 11 of the 13 shots she faced in 18 minutes of action.
DUREN DOUBLE
At the Virginia Beach 757 Showdown, Central’s Katharine Duren smashed her previous best of 8.96 with an 8.62 to place second in the 60-meter hurdles. She also ran 26.02 in the 200, which ranks 21st all-time in our area.
PRAYER ANSWERED
Add to the All-Name Team Lyndon Prayer, a Keene State junior basketball player all the way from Anchorage, Alaska.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Central wrestling coach Jamie Durkin (tomorrow), Timberlane football’s Dom Coppeta (Wednesday), Methuen golf’s Josh Frechette (18 Thursday), Methuen track’s Freddy Coleman (Friday) and Haverhill basketball’s Shelby Eason (Saturday).
COOL NICKNAME
One of the funnest school nicknames is West Virginia’s Poca High. It’s the Poca Dots.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
