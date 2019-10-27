HALL CALL
Longtime Timberlane AD/state champion basketball coach Bucky Tardif is being inducted into the NHIAA Hall of Fame on Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Concord Courtyard Marriott. For tickets call 603-228-8671.
MASCAC HonorS
Fitchburg State junior Olivia Mullins, a graduate of Timberlane and Northern Essex, made the MASCAC Honor Roll after placing 11th out of 141 runners (5K, 20:13.6) at the Suffolk Invitational.
MEMORABLE FIRST
Senior back Sophie Smith of Kingston scored the lone goal, the first of her career, in St. Anselm’s 1-0 win over Pace. She was named NE-10 Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.
MEGABUCKS McNEALY
Golf has been called a rich man’s sport. That certainly applies to 23-year-old Maverick McNealy. The Stanford grad is the son of billionaire Scott McNealy, who co-founded Sun Microsystems.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Methuen volleyball’s Jillian McCoy (18 today), Haverhill field hockey’s Zoe Martin (17 today), Haverhill cross country’s Helen Burgess (tomorrow), Haverhill twins Jillian and Jon Vaillancourt (18 Wednesday), Central volleyball’s Emily Downer (Wednesday), Windham baseball’s Jojo Gallo (18 Wednesday), Methuen swimming’s Kyra Donahue (18 Thursday), ex-Central golfer Harrison Chase (19 Thursday) and ex-Red Sox star Orlando Cabrera of Windham (45 Saturday).
HERBSTREIT TWINS
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has twin freshman sons who are walk-ons at Clemson: Jake and Tye Herbstreit.
FAB FROSH
Wide receiver Joe Ayala of Haverhill (6-0, 170) and running back James DiGiammo of Andover (5-5, 150) are freshmen playing varsity football for Lawrence Academy.
MARATHON MAYOR
Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey was a big-time runner with a personal best of 2:16.44 marathon at the 2007 Pan Am Games.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
