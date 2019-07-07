TAYLOR ON FIRE
In back to back Hoops for Hope League games, Lowell Catholic rising junior Isaiah “The Closer” Taylor of Methuen was the hero. He sank a buzzer-beating 15-footer to beat Lawrence, 56-55. The next day, he went coast to coast to score with five seconds left to beat Andover, 76-74.
GOAL ORIENTED
Senior tri-captain Brooke Martel of Haverhill was named second-team All-Little East Conference in women’s lacrosse. In 17 games for UMass Dartmouth, she scored 25 goals and had a team-high 47 draw controls.
NATIONAL CAMP
Goalie Katie Wimmer of Windham, who is entering her junior year at Phillips, was selected to the US Field Hockey Association national development camp. She’s a returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
120 and 0
Big East-bound UConn women’s basketball went 120-0 in the American Athletic Conference. Only one game was by fewer than double digits.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Timberlane basketball coach Julia Howe (35 tomorrow), Dartmouth-bound Methuen runner Sara Fragione (18 Wednesday) and Methuen’s ace basketball manager Nick Napolitano (18 Saturday).
CAPTAIN SHEA
Senior defensive back Matt Shea from Windham was named a co-captain for Plymouth State football this fall. He was named second-team All-MASCAC in 2018.
FOOTBALL, TOO
Bill Raycraft had quite a run as AD/football coach at Windham High. He’s now Malden Catholic’s AD, and MC’s football coach Bryan Pinabell just left for Bishop Feehan. Wonder if Raycraft takes over the football job.
INHERIT THE EARTH
UNH men’s basketball added JUCO transfer Meekness Payne. Coach Bill Herrion hopes he’s less “Meekness” and more “Bringing the Payne.”
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
